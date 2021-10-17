×
Nicky Hilton Takes Spring Blues into Fall in Tweed Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps

By Aaron Royce
Nicky Hilton just proved that spring colors can easily transition to fall while out to dinner in West Hollywood, Calif.

While dining at Craig’s with her mom, Kathy, the French Sole designer wore a light blue and white tweed dress. The strapless style featured white buttons down its front, as well as a frayed hem, neckline and pocket accents. Hilton kept her accessories classic and delicate, pairing the piece with diamond stud earrings, a tennis bracelet and matching blue Chanel bag with gold hardware.

Nicky Hilton arrives at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.
Nicky Hilton arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Nicky Hilton arrives at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.
Nicky Hilton arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

When it came to shoes, Hilton grounded her look in a pair of blue velvet pumps. The style featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, Hilton’s shoes created a coordinated moment that was sharp and streamlined.

Nicky Hilton arrives at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.
Nicky Hilton arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

A closer look at Hilton's pumps.
A closer look at Hilton’s pumps.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have become a top going-out shoe this year, now that live events have returned. The style’s thin heels and triangular toes often add a sharp finish to any ensemble, no matter how casual or formal. In addition to Hilton, stars including Zendaya, Khloe Kardashian and Rita Ora have also worn pointed pumps from top brands such as Christian Louboutin in recent weeks.

Nicky Hilton arrives at Craig's in West Hollywood, California.
Nicky Hilton arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Aside from the sustainable ballet flats she’s designed for French Sole, Hilton dons a range of different shoes to complement her chic personal style. The socialite often wears sparkly sandals or pointed-toe pumps from brands including Giannico, Prada and Valentino for events and special occasions. When off-duty, she can be spotted in similarly elegant sneakers by Adidas, Tory Burch, and more fashion-forward brands.

Add blue pumps to your next look, inspired by Hilton.

Sam Edelman, blue pumps, pointed-toe pumps, velvet pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

Calvin Klein, blue pumps, pointed-toe pumps, suede pumps, ankle strap pumps, stiletto pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Calvin Klein Hilda pumps, $109.

Kate Spade New York, blue pumps, pointed-toe pumps, bow pumps, navy pumps, satin pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Crawford pumps, $114 (was $228).

Click through the gallery to see Nicky Hilton and more celebrities at the 

