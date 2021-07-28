Nicki Minaj Gives the Activewear Trend a Luxurious Upgrade in Head-to-Toe Chanel, Including Hot Pink Sneakers

Nicki Minaj is showcasing a new way to wear a windbreaker.

On Tuesday, the rap star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of herself in a sporty look. The ensemble started off with a multicolored bucket hat, which Minaj teamed with a matching windbreaker. The artist opted to wear the easygoing jacket as a dress, making a case for a new activewear trend.

Sportswear and activewear are having a major moment right now with shoppers staying focused on comfortable attire while working remotely and isolating amid the pandemic.

Minaj, however, gave the trend a luxurious upgrade as her head-to-toe look was from Chanel. In addition to the bucket hat and windbreaker, Minaj accessorized with a Chanel fanny pack. The piece came in pink hue was made of padded leather and featured a dangling chain.

As for footwear, Minaj opted for hot pink sneakers also from the fashion label. The sneakers featured contrasting shades of pink at the upper with black paneling and a white outsole. A similar style is available on the consignment market with TheRealReal.com selling a lighter pair for $1,186.

Minaj has a big fan of casual dressing with a high-end twist. Earlier this summer, Minaj had her very own Carrie Bradshaw moment with a pair of Crocs as she opted to wear one pink shoe and one blue shoe. As fans recall, Carrie famously wore two different colored Christian Louboutin heels while visiting Los Angeles during season 3 of “Sex and the City.”

Making her cozy shoes pop, Minaj adorned the slip-ons with jeweled Chanel Jibbitz charms. Her decision to wear the different colors created a major fashion moment and upgraded her activewear ensemble.

As of lately, Minaj has been super into the clogs. On May 10, the rapper shared her first social media post since Jan. 9, wearing nothing but chain jewelry and hot pink Crocs. The post went viral, causing the Crocs e-commerce website to reportedly crash on Monday night.

