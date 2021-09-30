Nicki Minaj Strikes a Pose in Leather Corset, Sparkly Briefs and Disco Zebra Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicki Minaj’s latest look proved the rapper isn’t afraid to make a daring statement — or several at once.

The “Beam Me Up Scotty” musician posed for several Instagram photos wearing a black corset. The romantic trend was given added edge through a leather texture, as well as a flared high-low hem. Minaj paired the top with a dazzling pair of briefs by Dolce and Gabbana, which were covered in crystals and featured a waistband with the Italian brand’s logo. Minaj completed her look with several diamond bracelets and chokers, as well as large post earrings.

When it came to shoes, Minaj elevated her ensemble in Tom Ford ankle-wrap sandals. Her Disco pair featured black velvet uppers, as well as slingback and buckled ankle straps. However, their most unique feature came from thick platform soles and 5.5-inch flared heels, which were covered in black and white crystals to create a zebra print. When paired with the rest of her look, Minaj’s footwear added further dynamic glamour that coordinated with her jewelry and briefs — as seen in a dancing video she also shared to Instagram, simply captioned with the ballerina shoes emoji. Her Tom Ford sandals retail for $3,950 on TomFord.com.

Tom Ford’s Disco sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tom Ford

Platform sandals have returned to our shoe rotations, thanks to their support and style. Their thick platforms, supportive heels and straps have made them go-to silhouettes that can be comfortably worn from day to night. Aside from Minaj, stars like Megan Fox, Mindy Kaling and Sarah Jessica Parker have also been seen in pairs by Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and more top brands in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Starships” rapper’s most recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Alexander Wang, Paciotti and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly incorporate slides and chunky sandals from brands like Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Celine as well. Where fashion is concerned, Minaj is a star on the scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, which have even landed her front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has a range of fashion projects under her belt, including collaborative lines of clothing and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years.

Take a walk on the wild side with bold black platforms, inspired by Nicki Minaj.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Miri sandals, $180.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Sohoo sandals, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa sandals, $70.

