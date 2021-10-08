Nicki Minaj Hosts ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion in Bustier, Shorts & Bedazzled Anklets With Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Back in July, Nicki Minaj said she wanted to host the reunion show of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Potomac.” And she did it in style. The “Anaconda” rapper was seen on Bravo’s Instagram account yesterday with host Andy Cohen in her chic outfit for the event.

Minaj wore black shorts with a matching blazer for the season 6 RHOP reunion show. The shorts came down to the upper thigh area and was teamed with a tailored waist-length blazer that had lapels and button details covered in satin. Her accessories included a multi-layer body chain of pearls and gold that came waist-length. The body chain accented the rhinestone trim of her lace bustier.

The “Moment 4 Life” rapper doesn’t shy away from flashy jewelry and stuck to her typical style with a chunky gold watch and large diamond rings on both hands. Her long nails were so heavily accented with rhinestone and peals they could’ve been mistaken for jewelry. The Dolce & Gabbana patent leather heels, also lined with pearls, added height to the approximately 5-foot-2 rapper and she wore diamond chain anklets to make the look cohesive. Minaj has always had a daring sense of style since she signed to Young Money Records in 2009. Her Instagram showcases the sparkly and bold looks she puts together. Some of Minaj’s favorite brands are Chanel and Giuseppe Zanotti as some of her lyrics say, “these Chanel bags are a bad habit.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion show will air on Bravo on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.