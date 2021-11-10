Nicki Minaj Looks Pretty in Barbie-Pink Louis Vuitton Outfit From Head to Toe

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicki Minaj doesn’t call herself Barbie for nothing.

If you ever needed some monochrome inspiration, you can find it in Minaj. In her latest carousel Instagram post, the “Super Bass” singer proves she is a master of the styling hack, which streamlines any look. Sharing an archive photo with her Instagram fans today, she’s seen in an all-pink from Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 “Vuttamins” collection.

“The Barbie Dreams” rapper wore a knit top, twill skirt, Coussin PM bag and sunglasses. Minaj completed her color-coordinated attire with the brand’s Paseo Flat Comfort Sandal. The sandal includes calf leather with a front strap in monogram embossed lambskin, which features an oversized gold chain. She accessorized with pink stiletto nails, diamond bracelets, anklets and, of course, her signature Barbie chain. And yes, her hair was pink too. The chart-topping artist wore her hot pink ombré locks in loose curls. To give the look just what it needed, she sat in a pink suede chair with her legs crossed.

Minaj’s post comes at the perfect time as monochromatic looks have quickly become a trend among style tastemakers this year. Several celebrities have embraced the look with vibrant interpretations, too, proving that it’s no longer reserved for all-black.

When it comes to her style, the powerhouse performer is known for making bold fashion statements. You can expect to see the rapper in everything from avant-garde to retro and classic staples.

Click through the gallery to see other celebrities wearing the monochrome trend.

