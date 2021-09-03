Nicki Minaj Glimmers in Embellished Baby Blue Slides With Anklets While Enjoying Some Family Time

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicki Minaj made “family time” look stylish.

The “Super Bass” singer posted a video yesterday on Instagram of her family, including husband Kenneth Petty and their son, Papa Bear (in a Burberry shirt), sporting a graphic-print top and sleek blue legging. She accessorized the look with her signature “Chun-Li” chain, multiple pairs of silver earrings and blingy bracelets.

For shoes, Minaj wore a pair of embellished baby blue glitzy slides that spoke to the fabulous fashion sense that Minaj is known for.

The entertainer’s essential style consists of modern silhouettes and luxury labels. She dabbles in creations from brands like Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Jean Paul Gaultier, Balmain and the list goes on. When it comes to shoes, Minaj embraces labels like Bottega Veneta, Fendi and Saint Laurent. While gracing red carpets, Minaj sashays in gowns created by Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott, Givenchy and Versace.

The “Bang Bang” rapper has also cut her teeth in the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for Roberto Cavalli and Diesel. In 2019, the entertainer collaborated with Fendi to create a capsule collection inspired by her aesthetic.

Slip on a pair of glitzy slides and add a fun, relaxed twist to your outfits, inspired by Nicki Minaj.

CREDIT: Coach

To Buy: Coach Ulyssa Slide, $76.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Trend Platform Sandal, $50.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Versace Palazzo Pool Slides, $395.

