Nicki Minaj Gets Slick in Latex Jumpsuit, Corset Belt and Versace Safety Pin Pumps

Nicki Minaj showed off her edgy side in her latest look.

The “Beam Me Up Scotty” musician struck a pose for a series of Instagram photos, wearing a black latex jumpsuit. The look was utterly sleek, thanks to a wide Savage x Fenty corset belt with a front zipper. Minaj paired the edgy outfit with her signature bling, including numerous sparkly rings, anklets, hoop earrings, bracelets and necklaces. One notable necklace featured nameplate reading “Chun-Li,” after the “Capcom’s Street Fighter” video game character and Minaj’s 2018 song of the same name.

When it came to shoes, Minaj created a monochrome effect by slipping into Versace patent leather pumps. Her black pair featured sharp toes and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The shoes’ glossy shine, gold safety pin detail and color perfectly matched her ensemble, creating a fully daring look.

Pointed-toe pumps have returned to our regular shoe rotations as in-person events and a desire to dress up have come back this summer. Their sharp toes and thin heels often make for a slick finish to any outfit. Minaj is the latest to wear the pumps; stars like Mindy Kaling, Lady Gaga and Rita Ora have all worn similar styles by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks. Minaj is no stranger to a daring shoe, having recently worn a pair of metallic and crystal-covered strappy sandals at home.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Starships” rapper’s most recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Alexander Wang, Paciotti and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly incorporate slides and chunky sandals from brands like Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Celine as well. Where fashion is concerned, Minaj is a star on the scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, which have even landed her front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has a range of fashion projects under her belt, including collaborative lines of clothing and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years.

