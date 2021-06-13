Nicki Minaj Proves Tracksuits Can be Glamorous in a Fendi Hoodie, Sweats & Plush Slides With Her Son

Nicki Minaj has given the loungewear trend a luxurious boost.

On Saturday, Minaj took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and her baby son in matching white cozy outfits. For the occasion, the “Itty Bitty Piggy” rapper opted for a tracksuit from Fendi. The look included a white zip-up hoodie that featured the label’s monogram motif cascading down the sides of the arms. To match, Minaj wore coordinating sweatpants.

Minaj has long been a Fendi lover, and in 2019 the megastar released her first collaboration with the fashion house called “Fendi Prints On.” The capsule sold out under a week after its launch.

Giving Saturday’s ensemble and glitzy boost, Minaj accessorized with her signature Barbie chain necklace and wore layered diamond bracelets around her wrists. As for footwear, Minaj kept the cozy theme going by sporting a pair of rare slides from Celine. Coming from the brand’s fall ’18 collection, the shoes featured a padded velvet construction with a leather lining and sole. The style is currently sold out online, but the label showcases a plush pink silhouette at Celine.com.

To match his mommy’s fly, Minaj’s son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth Petty, opted for a Burberry white top paired with little white sweats and baby Yeezy sneakers.

As of lately, Minaj has been keeping it comfortable with her footwear rotation, sporting different iterations of slides and sandals on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Minaj sported a pair of Louis Vuitton Paseo sandals teamed with a long-sleeve bodysuit. The shoes feature hot pink uppers with a chunky chain detail across the toe. Then in May, Minaj had her very own Carrie Bradshaw moment with mismatched Crocs.

When it comes to footwear this summer, it’s all about the “ugly” sandal. From Crocs, to designer dad sandals and Birkenstocks, celebrities and everyday fashionistas are living for comfortable shoes. In addition to pairing the trend with loungewear, we’re seeing the style paired with denim and even suiting — and we’re here for it.

Add fuzzy sandals to your wardrobe like Nicki Minaj’s with these picks below:

