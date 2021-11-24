Nicki Minaj Embraces Autumnal Colors With Skims x Fendi Bra & Briefs, Chloe Coat, Saint Laurent Boots & New Red Hair

If you are not following Nicki Minaj on Instagram, take this as your sign to start.

As of lately, the rap queen has been on a fashion posting spree and pulling out all the stops on Instagram for her latest fashion look yesterday.

Minaj’s outfit consisted of a long colorful Chloe trench coat and a brown Fendi x Skims two-piece set. Swapping out her pink hair for a fiery red hue, she stylped her hair to the side and curled the ends. And, of course, she was dripping in diamonds. Minaj paired her vibrant outfit with a diamond choker and blinged out watch.

For footwear, she wore a pair of honey Saint Laurent 68 boots. Featuring an almond toe, the smooth leather boots also include a slim covered heel and side zip for closure.

One photo wasn’t enough for the “Good Form” rapper’s ensemble, so she shared another set of pictures sitting on a satin beige chair.

Minaj is, indeed, a fashion icon as she is never afraid to take her looks to the next level.

Recently, the powerhouse performer shared several archived photos of herself as she sat pretty in an all-pink Louis Vuitton ensemble. Minaj proved she is a master at the monochrome trend by styling the color-coordinated look. The chart-topping artist wore a wore a knit top, twill skirt, Coussin PM bag, along with the brand’s Paseo Flat Comfort Sandal. To give the look just what it needed, she sat in a pink suede chair with her legs crossed.

