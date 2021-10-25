Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slinky Dolce & Gabbana Pumps While Posing With Her Pink Rolls Royce

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Like many of us, Nicki Minaj loves the finer things in life, like pink Rolls-Royce cars and $800 Dolce & Gabanna heels.

The “Barbie Dreams” rap star took to her Instagram last night to share a few snaps of herself posing with her pink luxury car. In the shots for her 161 million followers, Minaj is sporting a see-through white turtleneck top with black pants and a pair of black pointy-toed mesh pumps. The semi-sheer Mary Jane-inspired style, dubbed the “Cardinale,” features two delicate straps with sparkly side buckle fastenings and retails for $795.

For the caption, the 38-year-old Trinidadian-born rapper cited lyrics from an old 2010 hit song “Moment 4 Life,” which features Drake, whose 35th birthday she acknowledged on her story earlier in the day. “Happy Birthday to the GOAT,” she wrote over one photo of the two of them together.

Known for her outrageous looks and love for labels like Fendi, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana — the “Super Bass” artist also showed off a bold outfit complete with glittering logo-stamped underwear from the iconic Italian brand just recently. Strappy platform high heels and ultra-long blond extensions pulled things together. If you know Minaj’s music, then you’re privy to the fact that she often drops the names of brands throughout her lyrics.

Related Saweetie Shines at 'We Can Survive' Concert in Soft Gray Set and Metallic Sandals 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Revamps All-Black in Sheer Blouse and Reptile Pumps Nicki Minaj's Standout Shoe Style Through the Years

In the song “LLC” off her 2018 album “Queen,” she raps: “Because you’ll never be me, that’s word to Bella, Gigi, Dolce Gabbana, DG, pretty gang rated PG (woah).” Of course, she’s also referring to sisters and supermodels, Gigi and Bella Hadid, there, too.

Shop Nicki Minaj’s heels below, plus some other styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Cardinale mesh-detail pumps, $795; farfetch.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker Nirvana Patent Mary Jane Pumps, $365; neimanmarcus.com

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Hot Stuff Mary Jane Pointed Toe Pump, $180; nordstrom.com

Scroll through to check out more of Nicki Minaj’s eccentric, one-of-a-kind style.