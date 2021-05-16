Nicki Minaj Has a Carrie Bradshaw Moment With the Most Glamorous Jeweled Mismatched Crocs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nicki Minaj has served up another look that includes a surprisingly affordable pair of shoes.

On Saturday, Minaj took to Instagram to share a video in promotion of the rerelease of her mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty.” In the clip, Minaj is seen hopping out of her lavish Rolls Royce truck, wearing a black sports bra and coordinating leggings while her track “Fractions” plays in the background.

As for footwear, Minaj opted for a pair of Crocs. The superstar rapper had her very own Carrie Bradshaw moment as she opted to wear one pink shoe and one blue shoe. As fans recall, Carrie famously wore two different colored Christian Louboutin heels while visiting Los Angeles during season 3 of “Sex and the City.”

Making her cozy shoes pop, Minaj adorned the slip-ons with jeweled Jibbitz charms. Her decision to wear the different colors created a major fashion moment and upgraded her activewear ensemble.

As of lately, Minaj has been super into the clogs. On May 10, the rapper shared her first social media post since Jan. 9, wearing nothing but chain jewelry and hot pink Crocs. The post went viral, causing the Crocs e-commerce website to reportedly crash on Monday night.

Google search terms such as “Chanel Croc Charms” and “Nicki Crocs” were also on the rise this week and U.K.-based retailer The Sole Supplier reported that search spiked over 4,900% for pink crocs within the past 24 hours.

At the moment, Minaj is not an official Crocs partner. However, the brand has seen success with current collaborators, including Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny and Post Malone.

