Nicki Minaj Is Winter Ready in Button-Up Dress and Sparkling Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicki Minaj shared a glam approach to winter dressing on Instagram this week.

The “Queen” musician struck a pose in a ribbed Off-White midi dress. The 1.556 € (approximately $1,762 USD) Snap style featured an asymmetric hem, as well as long sleeves—ideal for winter layering. In a daring move, the sleek number also featured a snap-button neckline and chest cutout, as well as a thigh-high slit. Minaj accessorized the dress with a miniature woven leather Bottega Veneta top-handle bag, as well as stud earrings.

When it came to shoes, the “Starships” rapper wore a statement-making pair of beige Bottega Veneta boots. The leather Dot style included rounded toes and stiletto heels totaling 3.54 inches in height, as well as a knee-high silhouette. However, their boldest statement consisted of allover crystals, which brought a burst of glamour to Minaj’s ensemble. When paired with the singer’s dress, the style created fuller coverage that’s ideal for colder weather. Her boots retail for $4,900 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Bottega Veneta’s Dot boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Related 6 Ways Virgil Abloh Changed Fashion Forever How Virgil Abloh Found the Perfect Partner in Nike Fashion World Reacts to Virgil Abloh's Death

Statement boots have emerged as a top trend this season, especially as live events have returned. Minaj is the latest to don a style covered in crystals, which is one of the most popular iterations among metallics and bright colors. In addition to the rapper, stars like Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus and Addison Rae have also worn dazzling boots by Balenciaga, Alexandre Vauthier and Paris Texas in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Other Woman” actress’ recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Alexander Wang, Tom Ford and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine. Minaj is also a star on the fashion scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years.

Dazzle in glam heels this winter, inspired by Nicki Minaj.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BCBGMAXAZRIA Toni boots, $350 (was $499).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Beella-R sandals, $60.

Click through the gallery to discover Minaj’s boldest onstage looks over the years.