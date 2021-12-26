Nicki Minaj Does Holiday Glam in Cutout Dress and Crystal Sandals for Family Christmas Photo

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicki Minaj served major Christmas glamour for a family holiday portrait. The rapper posed with husband Kenneth Petty and their young son, all coordinating in black and white tones. “Merry Christmas. May you receive everything your heart desires,” Minaj captioned the sweet family photo.

For the occasion, the “Chun Li” singer posed in a sleeveless black dress that featured thin straps and a plunging neckline. The sultry piece also included two side cutouts and a thigh-high slit accented with crystal fringe, creating a daring and dazzling look. Minaj accessorized with layered jewelry, including chunky metallic bangles, a collar necklace and crystal-accented hoop earrings. Petty and their son coordinated in black suits, creating a matching family moment.

When it came to footwear, Minaj continued her glam streak with Alexander Wang’s Nova sandals. The $695 pair featured black soles and 4-inch stiletto heels with two PVC straps for a “naked shoe” look. The style also included all-around crystal trim atop a pillowy textured lining. When worn with Minaj’s outfit, the shoes accented her sparkling and shining details while creating their own standout statement.

Statement sandals like Minaj’s have emerged as a top winter trend from their unabashed glamour. Pairs with bold colors, metallic tones and crystal accents—among other details—have grown in popularity from a revived desire to dress up. In addition to Minaj, Chrissy Teigen, Hailee Steinfeld and Kate Hudson have also recently worn statement sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Tom Ford.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style Minaj hasn’t worn. The “Other Woman” actress’ recent pairs have included thong and ankle-wrap sandals by Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford and Gianvito Rossi. Her off-duty looks regularly feature slides and chunky sandals from Off-White, as well as Louis Vuitton and Celine. Minaj is also a star on the fashion scene from her bold and colorful attire over the years, even commanding front row seats for brands like Balmain, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera and more. She also has collaborated on clothing lines and accessories with Fendi, H&M and Kmart over the years as well.

