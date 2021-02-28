Nick Jonas Provides Spring Inspo in Suede Salmon Suit As He Debuts New Song on ‘SNL’

Nick Jonas showcased a spring-ready monochrome look on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The 28-year-old singer blessed fans during the NBC comedy series by performing his new single “This is Heaven” for the first time. For the performance, Nick dazzled in a salmon-colored suede suit. The look featured a fitted blazer and tailored pants. Nick opted to wear nothing underneath the outerwear piece, giving the ensemble a rocker edge.

On his feet, Nick kept it classic with a pair of black dress shoes. The sleek footwear featured a rounded toe and gave the look a polished finish. Nick’s suit falls right in line with his personal style. The artist has a knack for monochromatic dressing, sporting ensembles that include the same hue on numerous occasions.

Monochrome outfits have become increasingly popular this year after Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore monochrome pieces at the presidential inauguration last month. Monochrome dressing is an easy way to make a look appear more dressed up and complete all by using one color.

Earlier on “SNL,” Nick performed another new track, titled “Spaceman,” fittingly wearing a leather jumpsuit, bearing resemblance to spacesuits. In addition to performing, Nick also hosted the show and reassured fans that his solo ventures doesn’t mean that he’s split with The Jonas Brothers.

During his opening monologue, Nick’s eldest brother Kevin stood up and asked, “I’m honestly so excited to be here and support you. And also, I’ve got to ask: Are we good? Because I see you’re doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?”

Nick then responded: “Of course,” to which Kevin said: “Are you sure? Because I just bought a house.” Nick then asserted: “Kevin, the band is still together. I promise.”

The Jonas Brothers, which formed in 2005, consists of Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas.

Click through the gallery to see more of Nick Jonas’ style.