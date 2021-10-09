Nick Jonas Does Bold Geometric Print Knitwear With Clean White Sneakers on a Coffee Run

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nick Jonas wears a patterned outfit while grabbing a coffee in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

Nick Jonas was spotted on a coffee run wearing a two-piece checker print set done in black and beige knit material with a large chevron pattern from Keiser Clark. The sweater retails for $475 and the shorts retail for $400. The large pockets on the sweater blend seamlessly with the chevron print. New York City weather in October is typically sunny with a slight breeze, so the knit sweater and knee-length shorts are a great transition into the cooler months ahead. Jonas kept the outfit clean with a crisp white tee.

Nick Jonas wears Vagabond Shoemakers while grabbing a coffee in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

The “Jealous” singer had on brown-tinted sunglasses with silver frames for that extra cool factor and opted for Vagabond Shoemakers on his feet. The brand’s Fred sneakers incorporate a chunky, black midsole and an off-white leather upper. They retail for $180 online. Jonas has a retro signature style inspired by the ’70s and is often seen wearing geometric prints and tailored silhouettes.

Last month, Jonas was seen alongside his brother Joe wearing Nick a bright blue crewneck sweater with raw hem detailing with black jogger sweatpants. For footwear he chose black leather sneakers with white soles.

