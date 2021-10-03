Nick Cannon Is Holiday-Ready in Fur Coat, Candy Cane Boxers and Mismatched Crocs at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nick Cannon stepped out in eclectic fashion for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center this weekend.

The “Masked Singer” host made a holiday-ready statement in a red, green and white outfit—complete with ornament-worthy shine. Dressed as his alter ego Murda Count Harlem, Cannon wore a metallic gold embossed vest with red and white-striped silk shorts. The rapper paired the Christmas-worthy set with a white fur coat, as well as plenty of bling—including a diamond pendant necklace, belt and red glasses lined in crystals. His look was accessorized with a stack of white foam cups.

Nick Cannon arrives at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

For footwear, Cannon wore an equally eclectic pair of shoes; though, to his credit, they are renowned for their comfort. The former “America’s Got Talent” host continued his look’s holiday theme with two of Crocs’ foam clogs—the left from a “Black/Lime Punch” tie-dye pair, the right from a “Hot Pepper” red pair. Both were covered in an assortment of Jibbitz rubber charms, which included shapes like dollar signs, lips and crystals. Cannon paired the mismatched clogs with mismatched Christmas-themed socks, as well.

Related Everything You Need to Know About Balenciaga's Surprising New Crocs Platform + The EVA Space Shoe & More From the PFW Red Carpet Show Bia Is Bodacious in Thigh-High Zebra Print Boots for the BET Hip Hop Awards Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

Cannon’s “Black/Lime Punch” clogs retail for $55 on Crocs.com. His “Hot Pepper” pair retails for $50 on Crocs.com.

A closer look at Cannon’s mismatched Crocs. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Crocs’ ‘Black/Lime Green’ Tie-Dye Graphic clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs’ ‘Hot Pepper’ Classic clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Clogs and comfort-forward footwear, including chunky-soled “ugly” sandals, have been trending this year. Crocs, in particular, have grown in popularity from their textured, soft soles and breathable ventilated holes. Cannon isn’t the only star to wear them this year; others like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Kate Middleton have also been spotted in colorful pairs.

Nick Cannon arrives at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Cannon’s shoe style is varied. The rapper is known for wearing colorful oxfords and dress shoes, paired with equally colorful suits. However, in recent years, his look has taken an edgier route, featuring pieces like vests, joggers and layered jewelry. These have been paired with an array of quirky footwear, including designer logo-printed Vans sneakers, Jimmy Choo x Timberland’s crystal-covered boots and more.

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards will air on BET on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m.

Add comfort to your shoe rotation with red and green Crocs, inspired by Nick Cannon.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Classic Marbled clogs, $55.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Crocband clogs, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

To Buy: Crocs Classic clogs, $50.

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.