Nick Cannon Gives His Sharp Suit a Fun Twist With Spiked Christian Louboutin Loafers for ‘Good Day’ Morning Show

Nick Cannon gives the boring gray suit a fun twist.

The “Drumline” actor was spotted while arriving at the Fox 29’s “Good Day” morning show in Philadelphia yesterday while decked out in a colorful and bold ensemble. Cannon donned a gray checkered suit with a gray overcoat that featured a fur trim around the neckline and lapel. He accessorized with a pink scarf and black tie.

Nick Cannon arrives at Fox 29’s “Good Day” morning show at Fox 29 Studios in Philadelphia. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Nick Cannon’s black and white printed loafers. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

On the footwear front, Cannon slipped on a pair of black and white graphic print Christian Louboutin loafers that incorporated black spikes on the toe cap.

When Cannon is in front of the camera, he sports bright and vibrant tailoring that speak to Cannon’s affinity for dynamic suiting. Sometimes when he’s not on set, he wears items like colorful varsity jackets, fitted jeans and functional sneakers. He’s also a fan of accessories like beanies, turbans and scarves, just to name a few.

While gracing red carpets, Cannon wears bubbly suits and tuxedos that are dramatic and eye-catching. At this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards, he made a standout style statement in crocs and a bathrobe.

Put on a pair of black or white loafers and a sleek refinement to your looks.

