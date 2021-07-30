The 2021 NBA Draft Introduced Basketball’s New Stars in Bold Fashion

Last night’s NBA draft didn’t just introduce basketball’s newest professional athletes to the world — it did so in style.
For those who aren’t basketball-inclined, the draft is an annual event where athletes are accepted into the NBA (National Basketball Association). NBA teams choose their newest members from a pool of hopefuls who want to join the league and create a career from the sport.
Aside from the excitement of basketball players entering the next steps of their careers, a major highlight of the event is the fashion. Though last year’s virtual draft didn’t allow for much photography or fanfare, this year’s live event in Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center brought a bold display of men’s style. Many wore colorful suits with details like paneled prints and textures that ranged from silks to sequins. Still, others subtly accented their looks with accessories like watches, lapel pins, sunglasses and custom jewelry.
On the footwear front, slip-on loafers and white sneakers reigned supreme — though athletic and studded shoes made memorable appearances, too. Nearly every look made a bold statement to kick-start these young basketball stars’ futures.
Below, view the best fashion moments from this year’s NBA draft.
Cade Cunningham in Isaia, Jason of Beverly Hills, and Christian Louboutin