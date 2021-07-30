The 2021 NBA Draft Introduced Basketball’s New Stars in Bold Fashion

Kai Jones reacts after being selected as the 19th overall selection by the New York Knicks during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Last night’s NBA draft didn’t just introduce basketball’s newest professional athletes to the world — it did so in style.

For those who aren’t basketball-inclined, the draft is an annual event where athletes are accepted into the NBA (National Basketball Association). NBA teams choose their newest members from a pool of hopefuls who want to join the league and create a career from the sport.

Aside from the excitement of basketball players entering the next steps of their careers, a major highlight of the event is the fashion. Though last year’s virtual draft didn’t allow for much photography or fanfare, this year’s live event in Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center brought a bold display of men’s style. Many wore colorful suits with details like paneled prints and textures that ranged from silks to sequins. Still, others subtly accented their looks with accessories like watches, lapel pins, sunglasses and custom jewelry.

On the footwear front, slip-on loafers and white sneakers reigned supreme — though athletic and studded shoes made memorable appearances, too. Nearly every look made a bold statement to kick-start these young basketball stars’ futures.

Below, view the best fashion moments from this year’s NBA draft.

Cade Cunningham in Isaia, Jason of Beverly Hills, and Christian Louboutin

Cade Cunningham, center, walks with his parents, Carrie, left, and Keith Cunningham during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. Cunningham was selected first overall by the Detroit Pistons. CREDIT: AP

Scottie Barnes in Dolce & Gabbana and Hublot

Scottie Barnes reacts after being selected fourth overall by the Toronto Raptors during the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Jalen Suggs in Alba

Jalen Suggs, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected fifth overall by the Orlando Magic during the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Jonathan Kuminga in Latouche and Ferragamo

Jonathan Kuminga, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventh overall by the Golden State Warriors during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth overall during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Ziaire Williams in PRSVR

Ziaire Williams, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected tenth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Chris Duarte

Chris Duarte, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 13th overall pick by the Indiana Pacers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Moses Moody in Devée

Moses Moody poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 14th overall by the Golden State Warriors during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Kai Jones

Kai Jones reacts after being selected as the 19th overall selection by the New York Knicks during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 20th overall by the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Isaiah Jackson in Grayscale and Cartier

Isaiah Jackson,right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Cameron Thomas in Michael Fletcher

Cameron Thomas, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

Evan Mobley in Alba