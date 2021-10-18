Natalie Portman Stuns in Architectural Little Black Dress & Sandals at LA Dance Project Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Natalie Portman and partner Benjamin Millepied got all dressed up on Saturday night and hosted their annual LA Dance Project Gala, an intimate and lavish affair at a private LA residence that included appearances from many notable guests.

Portman, who herself has always had a penchant for rainbow Adidas and other colorful staples, was instead seen sporting a fitted jet-black velvet dress by Mugler with revealed shoulders, which matched Millepied’s tailored and tie-less black suit. Co-chair Jane Fonda, who has also loved to sport some color over the years, was seen throughout the night sporting a black and muted gold-striped jacket with matching jewelry. She completed the look with simple black sandals on nearly 4-inch heels.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied. CREDIT: Courtesy of River Callaway/BFA.com

The “Black Swan” star often opts for more casual fashion than what she was seen wearing at the Gala. Last year, she was spotted in Australia in a palm tree T-shirt and ripped denim shorts. She completed the seasonal look with a wide-brim hat and reflective metallic shades and brought it all together with some classic white Adidas. The sneakers were Portman’s special set of the Three Stripes’ Stan Smith kicks that were created during its ongoing collaboration with designer Stella McCartney. The finishing touches on the shoe are a hole-punched Three-Stripes design, made with star cutouts instead of Adidas’ usual round lace holes, giving the sneaker a unique burst of color and accentuating flair.

Natalie Portman wears Mugler for the 2021 LA Dance Project Gala. CREDIT: Courtesy of River Callaway/BFA.com

The LA Dance Project Gala raised over $800,000 this year and remains one of the company’s most profitable fundraising events. It accounts for half of the year’s annual budget, and allows LA Dance to continue to commission new work, build community partnerships, create artist residencies, and strengthen downtown L.A.’s arts community.

