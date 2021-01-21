Natalie Biden Pops in a Custom Pink Coat & Slouchy Knee-High Boots at Inauguration 2021

President Joe Biden kicked off his term today, greeting fans and the media as he and his family made the walk to arrive at the North Portico of the White House.

Joined by his wife Jill Biden along with his children Ashley and Hunter and a long line of his grandchildren. One of his granddaughters Natalie stood out from the pack in a bright pink look; the 16-year-old student popped in the custom Lafayette 148 New York coat and coordinating face mask and scarf combination. Like Jill Biden and Kamala Harris, the first granddaughter chose to support an independent American brand, setting the tone for a term of national style icons of all ages.

For a finishing on-trend touch, Natalie kept warm despite the lifted the hem of her coat with a little help from knee-high boots. The slouchy suede pair came set atop a block heel with a classic round-toe silhouette to finish.

Natalie Biden, in pink, joins her family as her grandfather President Joe Biden greets the public after his inauguration ceremony, Jan. 20. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Natalie Biden’s slouchy boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration made history today for a myriad of reasons. Biden is the oldest person ever sworn in as president while Harris is the first-ever female vice president of the United States. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, she is also the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve in the second-highest office. She joins President Joe Biden in leading a country left on the edge of its seat following the second impeachment of current President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives last week.

While the proceedings will look different due to health and safety precautions as well, there was still fanfare to be expected. Lady Gaga sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” appearing alongside the likes of Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez who also performed during the inauguration ceremony.

