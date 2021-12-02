Natalia Bryant Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Adidas Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Natalia Bryant showed off her modeling skills on her Instagram.

The model and daughter of legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant posted to her social media a series of photos from her work with Beyonce’s line, Ivy Park. Bryant is serving as a model in the new line, Halls of Ivy. In her posts, she wore a black and white houndstooth crop top and an oversized black and white suit. The pants featured a drawstring waist and a wide-leg style. She topped off her look with platform sneakers that popped out from the hem of her pants. Her gray and white shoes featured a chunky platform reaching around an inch in height.

Beyoncé released a new campaign today for her upcoming collection release. According to WWD, the fifth collaboration between Ivy Park and Adidas, which is set to drop on Dec. 9, was created for children and adults alike to unite all people regardless of their background.

The campaign features a star-studded cast, including Beyoncé herself as well as basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green. Reese Witherspoon’s children Ava and Deacon Philippe are also part of the cast.

As reported by WWD, The release is set to include 89 apparel pieces, 11 accessories and four new footwear models. The clothing will include updated versions of classic silhouettes including a patchwork puffer, a bralette, a sequined duster, a romper, knit pants, a faux leather skirt and a bodysuit with prices ranging from $45 to $600.

For footwear, the drop includes a new iteration of the IVP Super Sleek sneaker and boot. For children, the drop will include 34 apparel pieces.

