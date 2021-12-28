Naomi Osaka Takes Flight in Mona Lisa Hoodie & Nike AF1s for Tournament in Melbourne, Australia

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Naomi Osaka just touched down in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s set to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place in the new year from Jan. 3-9, 2022. This comes after she announced in a September press conference at the US Open that she would be taking a break from tennis.

The Japanese tennis star took to Twitter to share a snap of her travel look last night, writing “See you 16ish hours Australia.” In the photo, the masked-up Nike athlete is wearing a bright red Off-White Mona Lisa graphic hoodie with heather gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force 1 Low “Flax” sneakers.

See you in 16ish hours Australia 🇦🇺👋🏾 pic.twitter.com/IiaAmofdpg — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) December 27, 2021

The monochromatic “Flax” colorway of the classic silhouette features a nubuck upper and boot-style cord laces. Osaka appeared to be wearing the same shoe style in a Nov. 30 Instagram post.

Earlier this year, FN reported that the Nike Air Force 1 Low was the sneaker of the summer. While the iconic shoe debuted in 1982, Nike didn’t offer women’s sizing until 2001.

Last week on Dec. 21, Osaka, 24, was photographed sitting court-side at a Lakers game with her boyfriend, Cordae. The four-time Grand Slam champion donned a leopard-print mini dress with white Nike LD Waffle Sacai sneakers.

Naomi Osaka with boyfriend and rapper, Cordae at Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec 21. 2021. CREDIT: Splash

Osaka has become known for her fun, sporty and sometimes daring sense of style in recent years, and often posts her looks on social media.

