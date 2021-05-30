Naomi Osaka Wins French Open First Round Match in Glittering, Tie-Dye Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Osaka crushed the competition at today’s French Open.

The Japanese-American athlete won her first game of the tennis tournament this morning against Patricia Maria Tig, finishing with a 6-4, 7-6 win. Osaka previously beat Serena Williams and Jennifer Brady at the Australia Open final this February, commemorating her second Open win and fourth Grand Slam title.

Naomi Osaka at the 2021 French Open. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Naomi Osaka at the 2021 French Open. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA The tennis star took the court in a full Nike ensemble. Osaka, who’s been a Nike brand athlete and ambassador since last April, wore a gray and white mesh paneled NikeCourt dress for the occasion. For footwear, she chose the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo style, which she co-designed with the Swoosh. The style features numerous shades of purple tie-dye, along with a chunky sole and Swoosh logos dusted with Swarovski crystals. The pair currently retails for $175 on Nike.com.

A closer look at Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo’s. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo’s. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The athlete’s French Open win adds to her string of victories in recent months, as well as her promising tennis career. Osaka is only 23, but is officially the highest-paid athlete in the world with 2020 earnings of $55 million, according to Sportico. Osaka also recently signed as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, appearing in the brand’s Spring 2021 campaign while simultaneously winning the 2021 Australia Open.

Naomi Osaka for Louis Vuitton CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Osaka’s fashion career is also on the rise, and not only as a Louis Vuitton ambassador. The tennis player has collaborated on two sneaker collaborations with Nike and Commes Des Garcons, was formerly under contract with Adidas and was recently announced as a co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet and Amanda Gorman. She just released her second Nike apparel collection this week and has also signed a deal with watch company Citizen.

Naomi Osaka wins her first match at the 2021 French Open. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Naomi Osaka wins her first match at the 2021 French Open. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Since taking the tennis world by storm, Osaka has also become known for her advocacy of social justice issues like the Black Lives Matter movement. Last September, on the first day of the U.S. Open, Osaka drew attention to the killing of Breonna Taylor by wearing a face mask adorned with her name. The month prior, Osaka also stated her intention to withdraw from the Western and Southern Open’s semifinal following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020.

“As a Black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis,” Osaka wrote on Twitter on Aug. 26. “I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.”

Osaka also teamed up with Nike to launch Play Academy with Naomi Osaka for young girls — a girls-only sports program in partnership with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good. The program aims to level the playing field by changing the game for girls, according to Osaka in an op-ed.

