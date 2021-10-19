×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Naomi Osaka’s Style Statements Include Bold Colors & Prints for Any Occassion

By Karissa Franklin
Karissa Franklin

Karissa Franklin

More Stories By Karissa

View All
Naomi Osaka attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Naomi Osaka attends the 2021 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has been winning big on and off the court. Osaka’s style always looks chic and comfortable in her go-to styles that include bold prints and earth-toned neutrals.

Here, a collection of some of Osaka’s moments embracing her signature look.

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays Day 5 of the Western and Southern Open
Naomi Osaka plays during Day 5 of the 2019 Western and Southern Open.
CREDIT: EL/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Osaka played in the Western and Southern Open and had all eyes on her, not just for her tennis skill but also her bold pattern choices. She wore a black and white pinstripe top with a peach tennis skirt, and her Nike sneakers displayed a bold cheetah print.

2019 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament Fan Week: Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament Fan Week.
CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

The four-time Grand Slam champion attended the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament Fan Week in black calf-length leggings with a color-blocked windbreaker. Her Nike sneakers were just as bold with a neon orange upper and neon green and yellow midsole.

Related

Hailey Baldwin Makes a Case for Menswear Styling in the Ultimate Baggy Suit & Classic Nikes

Why This Chicago Real Estate Professional Launched a Basketball Shoe Brand

Jordyn Woods Gives an Edgy Style Statement a Hypebeast-Worthy Twist in Bold Red Nike 'Girls Don't Cry' Sneakers

2019, los angeles angels, Tennis Player Naomi Osaka throws out the 1st pitch during the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Angels at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CaPictured: Naomi Osaka Ref: SPL5105820 240719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Naomi Osaka throws out the first pitch during the 2019 LA Dodgers game against the LA Angels.
CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

In 2019, the 23-year-old looked excited to throw the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Los Angeles Angels. She supported the Dodgers wearing the team’s jersey and baseball cap, completing the look with black cutoff shorts and animal print Nike Air Max sneakers.

Naomi Osaka and Victor Cruz attend a Tag Heuer event at Mr. Purple in New York CityPictured: Naomi Osaka,Victor CruzRef: SPL5249013 260821 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Naomi Osaka attends a Tag Heuer event at Mr. Purple in NYC on Aug. 26, 2021.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The tennis star is sponsored by Tag Heuer and attended the brand’s event in New York City on Aug. 26, 2021. Osaka wore a black satin dress with a camouflage jacket. She accessorized with a white Louis Vuitton bag and white Nike Blazer Mid 77 sneakers.

Naomi Osaka is seen leaving her New York City hotel heading to The Espy event Pictured: Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka is seen leaving her New York City hotel heading to the 2021 ESPY Awards.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Osaka’s red carpet style still showcases the same love of bold prints and colors. Photographers captured her heading to the ESPY Awards on July 10, 2021 in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. The look consisted of a black and white striped top with wing sleeves and gold shoulder details. The skirt was a forest green pleated leather that was styled with black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae at the 2021 Met Gala celebrating American Fashion.
Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae at the 2021 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Ron Adar / SplashNews.com

One of her most iconic looks this year was worn to the Met Gala. The theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and the Japanese-Haitian athlete represented her heritage well. Osaka’s custom dress was designed by her sister Mari Osaka and Louis Vuitton. The multicolored print and red bow were modeled after a traditional Japanese kimono and the layered ruffled sleeves were an exaggerated design of a Haitian karabela dress. It was complete with boots with round studs.

Vionic Sponsored By Caleres

Shoe of the Month: Vionic Talks Spring in its Step

Vionic takes FN through its upcoming spring collection and shares a big giving moment for fall.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad