Naomi Osaka’s Style Statements Include Bold Colors & Prints for Any Occassion

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has been winning big on and off the court. Osaka’s style always looks chic and comfortable in her go-to styles that include bold prints and earth-toned neutrals.

Here, a collection of some of Osaka’s moments embracing her signature look.

Naomi Osaka plays during Day 5 of the 2019 Western and Southern Open. CREDIT: EL/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Osaka played in the Western and Southern Open and had all eyes on her, not just for her tennis skill but also her bold pattern choices. She wore a black and white pinstripe top with a peach tennis skirt, and her Nike sneakers displayed a bold cheetah print.

Naomi Osaka at the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament Fan Week. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

The four-time Grand Slam champion attended the 2019 US Open Tennis Tournament Fan Week in black calf-length leggings with a color-blocked windbreaker. Her Nike sneakers were just as bold with a neon orange upper and neon green and yellow midsole.

Naomi Osaka throws out the first pitch during the 2019 LA Dodgers game against the LA Angels. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

In 2019, the 23-year-old looked excited to throw the first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Los Angeles Angels. She supported the Dodgers wearing the team’s jersey and baseball cap, completing the look with black cutoff shorts and animal print Nike Air Max sneakers.

Naomi Osaka attends a Tag Heuer event at Mr. Purple in NYC on Aug. 26, 2021. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

The tennis star is sponsored by Tag Heuer and attended the brand’s event in New York City on Aug. 26, 2021. Osaka wore a black satin dress with a camouflage jacket. She accessorized with a white Louis Vuitton bag and white Nike Blazer Mid 77 sneakers.

Naomi Osaka is seen leaving her New York City hotel heading to the 2021 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Osaka’s red carpet style still showcases the same love of bold prints and colors. Photographers captured her heading to the ESPY Awards on July 10, 2021 in a Louis Vuitton ensemble. The look consisted of a black and white striped top with wing sleeves and gold shoulder details. The skirt was a forest green pleated leather that was styled with black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae at the 2021 Met Gala. CREDIT: Ron Adar / SplashNews.com

One of her most iconic looks this year was worn to the Met Gala. The theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and the Japanese-Haitian athlete represented her heritage well. Osaka’s custom dress was designed by her sister Mari Osaka and Louis Vuitton. The multicolored print and red bow were modeled after a traditional Japanese kimono and the layered ruffled sleeves were an exaggerated design of a Haitian karabela dress. It was complete with boots with round studs.