Naomi Osaka Contrasts Edgy Graphic Coat Dress With Pink Wedges For Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance

Naomi Osaka made a red carpet appearance at a Tag Heuer event in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The tennis star repped her brand partnerships by wearing a Tag Heuer watch paired with a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Osaka became an ambassador for the Swiss brand earlier this year. She also joined Louis Vuitton as its face in January and made her debut in the house’s spring 2021 campaign.

On Thursday night, Osaka wore an graphic coat dress by Louis Vuitton. The monochrome jacquard print seen on the jacket was inspired by architecture as part of the collection’s collaboration with Fornasetti. The look is complete with oversized leather patch pockets.

Her shoes, meanwhile, provide a summery contrast with its pink braided straps and ankle ties. The shoes are detailed with the laces that bear the Louis Vuitton signature as well as an espadrille wedge heel and footbed.

Naomi Osaka at a Tag Heuer event in Los Angeles, wearing Louis Vuitton. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

The Tag Heuer event was for actor Ryan Gosling, who signed his first-ever partnership on Thursday. The swiss brand held a cocktail event to celebrate the event. As part of the deal, Gosling will star in campaigns for Tag Heuer and be involved in the artistic direction, as well as design his own watch.

For the party, the Gosling made a statement in a yellow suede suit — sans tie. He completed the look with a blacks shirt underneath his jacket with black leather lace-ups.