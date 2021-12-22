Naomi Osaka Cozies Up With Boyfriend Cordae in Leopard Mini Dress and Nike LD Waffle Sacai Sneakers at Lakers Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend and rapper Cordae headed out for a date night on Tuesday in LA. The couple made their way to Staples Center to watch the Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns.

For the outing, the tennis superstar put on a stylish and cozy outfit to watch her fellow pro athletes at work. Osaka sat court-side in a silver and black leopard-print mini dress. The full-sleeved garment was complete with slightly pointed shoulders and a plunging neckline. She paired her flowy dress with a colorful teddy coat, which she draped over her shoulders.

Naomi Osaka with boyfriend and rapper Cordae at Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec. 21, 2021. CREDIT: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

The four-time Grand Slam champion accessorized her patterned ensemble with a gold Pochette Coussin Louis Vuitton bag, a pearl ankle bracelet, silver necklace, nude nails and a black face mask. She styled her blond and brunette hair in jumbo twists.

When it came down to the shoes, the athlete slipped into a pair of white Nike LD Waffle Sacai sneakers. The sleek and trendy silhouette is composed of a white nylon upper with gray suede overlays and a double sole. Osaka’s stylish kicks go for $414 and upward on resale sites like StockX and GOAT. It is no surprise Osaka would step out in some Nike kicks. The 24-year-old has partnered with Nike for a selection of apparel and footwear collections as well as to launch Play Academy with Naomi Osaka — a girls-only sports program in partnership with the brand and Laureus Sport for Good.

Beyond her multiple championships, Osaka always hits the pavement in chic and comfortable outfits. She loves to incorporate bold prints and earth-toned neutrals into her cozy style. One of her most incomparable looks was worn to the Met Gala this year. The tennis pro stunned as she arrived in a custom dress designed by her sister Mari Osaka and Louis Vuitton. Sticking to her roots, the garment featured a multicolored print and red bow that was modeled after a traditional Japanese kimono and layered ruffled sleeves were an exaggerated design of a Haitian karabela dress.

