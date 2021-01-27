Naomi Campbell Styles Her Vibrant Dress With an Unexpected Shoe at Fendi’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Naomi Campbell mastered an unconventional outfit and footwear pairing while leaving the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week today alongside her friend and fellow model, Christy Turlington.

The ’90s supermodel wore a printed navy maxi dress with yellow and orange accents throughout and styled it with black trousers underneath, layered it with a sleek black leather jacket over the top. She accessorized the runway-ready outfit with layered necklaces and an $18,000 Hermes Kelly bag in a black colorway with gold hardware, finished off with a black face mask.

Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington seen leaving the FENDI show during the Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 27. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, Campbell completed the ensemble with a practical and surprisingly chic, streetwear-inspired shoe choice. The model chose a pair of what appears to be the iconic Air Jordan 1 Retro OG sneakers in the “Twist” colorway.

Related Amy Poehler's Wild Cheeseburger Sneakers Look Almost Good Enough to Eat The Valentine's Day-Themed Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Love Letter' Is Releasing Soon Jessie J Proves the Power Of 2021's Hero Boot in a Throwback Crop Top & Leather Leggings

Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington seen leaving the Fendi show during the Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 27, 2021. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Since its first release in 1994, this was one of the original Air Jordan 1 Reto colorways and continues to be a buzzy collectors’ item. The monochrome high-top shoe release again in 2008 as part of the Air Jordan Countdown Pack to celebrate the silhouette’s OG colorways.

Watch on FN

Here’s a close-up look at Naomi Campbell’s sneakers. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA Most recently, this black and white sneaker model was officially re-released in 2014 and still is currently available on the resale market. These coveted basketball shoes feature leather uppers with a black leather Nike Swoosh logo on sides and panel detailing throughout. They retail for approximately $1,000, depending on the size, and can be purchased on reseller sites such as Goat.com.

Celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Lopez also count the Jordan 1 sneakers as one of their most beloved pairs of casual shoes.

Embrace the model’s cool monochrome sneaker style and shop similar options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of SSENSE

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Buy Now: Vans Sk8-Hi Sneakers, $70.

Click through this gallery to see how more celebrities style their favorite Jordan sneakers.