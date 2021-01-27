×
Naomi Campbell Styles Her Vibrant Dress With an Unexpected Shoe at Fendi’s Paris Fashion Week Show

By Elisa Lewittes
Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington seen leaving the FENDI show
Naomi Campbell mastered an unconventional outfit and footwear pairing while leaving the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week today alongside her friend and fellow model, Christy Turlington.

The ’90s supermodel wore a printed navy maxi dress with yellow and orange accents throughout and styled it with black trousers underneath, layered it with a sleek black leather jacket over the top. She accessorized the runway-ready outfit with layered necklaces and an $18,000 Hermes Kelly bag in a black colorway with gold hardware, finished off with a black face mask.

Naomi Campbell leaves the Fendi show at Paris Fashion Week in Jordan 1 sneakers.
Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington seen leaving the FENDI show during the Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 27.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For footwear, Campbell completed the ensemble with a practical and surprisingly chic, streetwear-inspired shoe choice. The model chose a pair of what appears to be the iconic Air Jordan 1 Retro OG sneakers in the “Twist” colorway.

Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, FENDI show, nike, air jordan, during the Fashion Week in Paris on january 27th 2021. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729372_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington seen leaving the Fendi show during the Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 27, 2021.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Since its first release in 1994, this was one of the original Air Jordan 1 Reto colorways and continues to be a buzzy collectors’ item. The monochrome high-top shoe release again in 2008 as part of the Air Jordan Countdown Pack to celebrate the silhouette’s OG colorways.

Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, FENDI show, nike, air jordan, during the Fashion Week in Paris on january 27th 2021. 27 Jan 2021 Pictured: Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA729372_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here’s a close-up look at Naomi Campbell’s sneakers.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Most recently, this black and white sneaker model was officially re-released in 2014 and still is currently available on the resale market. These coveted basketball shoes feature leather uppers with a black leather Nike Swoosh logo on sides and panel detailing throughout. They retail for approximately $1,000, depending on the size, and can be purchased on reseller sites such as Goat.com.

Celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Jennifer Lopez also count the Jordan 1  sneakers as one of their most beloved pairs of casual shoes.

Embrace the model’s cool monochrome sneaker style and shop similar options below.

Converse Chuck 70 High Sneaker, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of SSENSE
Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage Sneakers, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers, $100.

Vans Sk8-Hi Sneakers, black
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Buy Now: Vans Sk8-Hi Sneakers, $70.

