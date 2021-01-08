Naomi Campbell Soaks Up the Sun Barefoot in a Zebra Bikini and Blue Sarong

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Campbell is the latest star to give us vacation inspiration.

The supermodel posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram this week barefoot in a zebra-print bikini wrapped up in a blue sarong. She appears to show off her latest off-duty look against a scenic backdrop in Kenya.

Campbell’s laidback style taps a major fashion trend that has become prevalent in recent years: animal prints. Although leopard is the most popular print to the surface, zebra is another pattern to keep a close eye on.

The black and white striped print is neutral yet bold, making it the perfect fashion statement. Both the fashion and footwear industries have channeled the trend as of late, decorating everything in the wild style from bikinis, to even slippers and sneakers.

It comes as no surprise that the supermodel opted for a zebra print bikini for her latest venture to Africa.

Over the years, Campbell has frequently traveled to the continent and holds several regions close to her heart. In 2019 she told Vibe about the significance of traveling to Africa:

“I realized it’s been overlooked and ignored on so many levels. That has to change, said Campbell. “The narrative has to change. People’s perceptions have to change. That’s what my work is about. And I mean that across the board—fashion, music, tech, art, sports…I just feel like when I’m in Nigeria there’s so much creativity coming out of there. In Senegal, there is so much energy in terms of sports. I want the world to know. I don’t want it to be looked at as the ‘Third World.’ I want it to be given the same opportunities in education and skills as anywhere else in the world.”

