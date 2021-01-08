×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Naomi Campbell Soaks Up the Sun Barefoot in a Zebra Bikini and Blue Sarong

By Madeleine Crenshaw
Madeleine Crenshaw

Madeleine Crenshaw

More Stories By Madeleine

View All
MEGA594054_019
With Oscar de la Renta
Versace
London Fashion Week
With Kate Moss
View Gallery 115 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Naomi Campbell is the latest star to give us vacation inspiration.

The supermodel posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram this week barefoot in a zebra-print bikini wrapped up in a blue sarong. She appears to show off her latest off-duty look against a scenic backdrop in Kenya.

Campbell’s laidback style taps a major fashion trend that has become prevalent in recent years: animal prints. Although leopard is the most popular print to the surface, zebra is another pattern to keep a close eye on.

The black and white striped print is neutral yet bold, making it the perfect fashion statement. Both the fashion and footwear industries have channeled the trend as of late, decorating everything in the wild style from bikinis, to even slippers and sneakers.

Watch on FN

Related

On Naomi Campbell's 50th Birthday, A Look Back at the Supermodel's Historic Career

Naomi Campbell Keeps Safe From the Coronavirus in a Full-On Hazmat Suit

Naomi Campbell's Iconic Runway Tumble in 9-inch Heels Is Back With an Inspiring Message

zebra bikini, bikini, black and white bikini
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shein

To buy: Zebra Striped Triangle Bikini, $12; Shein.com.

ugg fluff yeah slippers, zebra print slippers, zebra shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Zebra Fluff Yeah Slide, $100; Zappos.com

zebra converse, zebra shoes, zebra sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

To buy: Converse Custom Canvas Chuck Taylor Platform, $90; Converse.com

It comes as no surprise that the supermodel opted for a zebra print bikini for her latest venture to Africa.

Over the years, Campbell has frequently traveled to the continent and holds several regions close to her heart. In 2019 she told Vibe about the significance of traveling to Africa:

“I realized it’s been overlooked and ignored on so many levels. That has to change, said Campbell. “The narrative has to change. People’s perceptions have to change. That’s what my work is about. And I mean that across the board—fashion, music, tech, art, sports…I just feel like when I’m in Nigeria there’s so much creativity coming out of there. In Senegal, there is so much energy in terms of sports. I want the world to know. I don’t want it to be looked at as the ‘Third World.’ I want it to be given the same opportunities in education and skills as anywhere else in the world.”

Can’t get enough of Naomi Campbell? Click through our gallery of Naomi Campbell’s Best Runway Moments and Most Iconic Style Through the Years

Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad