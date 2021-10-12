Naomi Biden Makes a Chic Arrival at the White House in a Black Cocktail Dress & White Pumps

Sometimes simple is best. Just look to Naomi Biden for a lesson in minimalist styling. The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill looked chic today when she arrived on the South Lawn of the White House in a black dress that cut just below the knee. She teamed the number with white pumps, a black handbag, gold earrings and a gold bracelet.

(L-R): Naomi Biden, Jill Biden and Joe Biden. CREDIT: AP

Naomi joined her grandparents after spending a weekend in Wilmington, Del., where she attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the Bidens’ nephew, who married “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan O’Toole King.

The first lady had on a blue Oscar de la Renta midi dress that featured yellow and green lemon prints. The educator paired it with bright yellow suede pointed-toe pumps. Her shoes were the same pair she wore with the dress last April.

This occasion marked at least the third time she’s been spotted in the outfit. Last March, she wore the lemon-printed dress at the State Department’s International Women of Courage Award ceremony. In April, she wore it again with a mask done in the same print for a visit to Georgia to commemorate President Biden’s 100th day in office.

See first lady Jill Biden’s style through the years.