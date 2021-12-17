×
Mr. Big’s Ex Natasha Is Back on ‘And Just Like That’ — And She’s Wearing Flats

By Nikara Johns
Sarah Jessica Parker and Bridget Moynahan in "And Just Like That..." episode 3.
CREDIT: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

“It’s her,” Miranda says, looking out a tinted SUV window alongside Carrie and Charlotte. “She’s wearing flats,” Charlotte replies in disgust. After two solemn episodes of the “Sex and the City” reboot, the women are back to their old shenanigans in episode 3 of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…”

Actress Bridget Moynahan filming "And Just Like That" as Natasha in episode 3.
Actress Bridget Moynahan filming “And Just Like That” as Natasha in episode 3.
CREDIT: Splash

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are chasing down Mr. Big’s ex-wife Natasha, played by Bridget Moynahan. (Spoiler Alert) In the episode, Carrie finds that her beloved husband has left $1 million to Natasha in his will, which sends Carrie in a downward spiral.

After Natasha ignores an email from Carrie and an Instagram DM, Carrie resorts to an in-person ambush.

Back in the car, Miranda is not thrilled with Charlotte’s attack on Natasha’s flats. “That is the most desperate put down I’ve ever heard,” she says.

And we have to agree. While we come to “Sex and the City” for the show’s high-fashion and its adoration of high heels, flats aren’t going anywhere — especially these days. Plus, Natasha couldn’t be more on trend.

Gianvito Rossi's gladiator sandals.
Gianvito Rossi’s gladiator sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Last season, gladiator sandals started as a micro-trend at Milan Fashion Week, thanks to designers such as Gianvito Rossi, who showed a range of glamorous looks for spring ’21. And in the episode, that is exactly what Natasha wears: $1,000 Gianvito Rossi lattice-strap buckled sandals. The shoes feature leather straps, a flat rubber sole and buckle detailing.

For spring ’22, gladiator sandals are destined to become even bigger next year as shown on the runway by Valentino and Ottolinger. So we couldn’t help but wonder, did Natasha start the trend?

To see more looks from “And Just Like That,” click through the gallery.

