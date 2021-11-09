Misty Copeland Makes a Striking Arrival in Armani Tulle & Rosette Top With Sparkling Rhinestone Sandals at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Misty Copeland attended the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York last night in style. The American Ballet Theatre’s principle dancer wore a satin blouse by Giorgio Armani that featured tulle roses across the front that resembled a floral bouquet. The turquoise and lilac rosettes contrasted the silk black on the long-sleeve top.

Misty Copeland at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in NYC on Nov. 8, 2021. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA The dancer wore matching satin pants that cut at the ankle, where it revealed coordinating ribbon ties from her silver rhinestone, ankle-strap sandals by Kah Li Haslam.

Copeland, who was one of Glamour’s Women of the Year honorees in 2015, is known for her classic sense of style. Her wardrobe boasts vibrant earth tones and symmetric silhouettes.

Misty Copeland at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in NYC on Nov. 8, 2021. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA The star performer has been the face of luxury brands like Stuart Weitzman. Copeland shot a holiday campaign with the label’s Nudist heels in 2019 that reflected her personal style of bold reds and glitter. She has also completed a global brand campaign with Theory in September and is currently promoting her new book “Black Ballerinas: My Journey to our Legacy.” The former Under Armour ambassador is the first female African American principle dancer for the American Ballet Theatre.

