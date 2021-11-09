Missy Elliott Sparkles in Glitter Loafers for Her Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Missy Elliott celebrates her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 8, 2021.

Missy Elliott received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Calif., yesterday with famous friends celebrating the honor.

The rapper wore a crystal-studded Versace blazer over black metallic, wide-leg pants to her ceremony. Elliott chose black glitter loafers with chunky gold chains to match the gold in her dual color, chainlink medallion. The entertainer opted for extra large gold hoops and diamond rings on her fingers. Elliott topped everything with a matching studded baseball cap emblazoned with “Gianni Versace”

Missy Elliott receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 8, 2021 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: John Salangsang

Celebrities like Lizzo, Mona Scott-Young and Ciara came out to support Elliott. Ciara paid tribute to Elliott in all-black leather like Elliott wore in her “DripDemeanor” music video. Lizzo had on a floral dress with a leather biker vest and combat boots.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is legendary in the hip hop community for bringing futuristic elements into her beats and having unmatched creative concepts in her music videos. In the fashion world, Elliott has pushed boundaries. The record producer landed a partnership with Adidas for her flashy tomboy style. In the early 2000s, Elliott wore oversized velour tracksuits with one pant leg rolled up and sneakers just like her male counterparts. She’s become known for her flamboyant accessories, bold colors, wild prints and flashy jewelry.