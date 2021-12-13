Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021 in Bejeweled Mermaid Dress & 6-Inch Metallic Heels

India's Harnaaz Sandhu waves after being crowned Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel.

There’s new royalty in the Miss Universe world.

On Sunday, Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, was officially named Miss Universe 2021 in Israel.

USA’s Elle Smith, from left, India’s Harnaaz Sandhu, Vietnam’s Kim Duyen Nguyen Huynh, Aruba’s Thessaly Zimmerman, and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira pose as they advance to the semifinals of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eliat, Israel on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. CREDIT: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The international competition hosted by legendary entertainer, Steve Harvey, featured 80 contestants vying for the tiara. A favorite from the beginning, she celebrated the crowning among the final three, including Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira. Harnaaz will move to New York City in the new year to represent the brand and various philanthropic organizations during her reign.

When asked about her journey, Sandhu explained that this opportunity is a dream come true as she is very passionate about empowering women.

“This has been an experience of a lifetime!” said Sandhu. “The past three weeks have been a dream getting to know these exceptional women, and I’m honored to be chosen among them to represent this inspiring organization. I hope to serve the global community to the best of my ability in the year to come.”

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu performs as she takes part in the National Costume portion of the Miss Universe pageant, in Eilat, Israel, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to bringing home the Miss Universe title, it wasn’t just Sandhu’s personality that got the attention. She was the ultimate show-stopper. For the series of rounds that led up to her crowning, she looked absolutely stunning in the best of Indian designer-wear that showcased Indian craftsmanship, while also being globally relevant. The Chandigarh-born model and actor’s wardrobe for Miss Universe comprised of couture gowns, chic dresses, and a dazzling pink lehenga set that she adorned for the National Costume Competition.

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu advances to the top 10 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. CREDIT: AP

Then, she took over the runway for the swimsuit rounds in a maroon cap-sleeved one-piece. She paired her bathing suit with a cheetah print cover up and a pair of Tru Pump by Journee Collection shoes. The sleek cut-out pumps feature premium faux leather uppers with a lustrous patent finish and a double T-strap design.

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu participates in the evening gown stage of the 70th Miss Universe pageant, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel. CREDIT: AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

Lastly, Sandhu shined in a beautiful sequin gown by renowned fashion designer Saisha Shinde. Her finale dress surely turned heads as it included a figure-skimming silhouette, middle thigh-high slit and a plunging mesh V-neckline. Sandhu paired the embellished number with stappy silver platform sandals. The peep-toe pumps were complete with a 6-inch stiletto heel. She finished off her look with full glam and styled her hair in soft waves.