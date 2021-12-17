Miss America Emma Broyles Stuns in Crystal-Embellished Ballgown & Looked Sharp in White Suit With Blue Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emma Broyles looked like royalty accepting her Miss America crown.

Broyles, who represented Alaska in the pageant, was crowned the winner of Miss America last night in Uncasville, Conn. After the event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year marked the 100th anniversary of the competition. Upon claiming her victory, Broyles is the recipient of a six-figure salary, plus a record $100,000 in scholarship funds.

Emma Broyles is crowned Miss America 2021 on Dec. 16. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Broyles wore a black floor-length gown during the pageant. Her ballgown-shaped dress featured a white bodice with black crystal detailing as well as a one-shoulder design. She added oversized crystal drop earrings to her look as well as a thick crystal bracelet.

Broyles also wore a crisp white suit on the program paired with cobalt blue pointed-toe pumps before accepting the title. Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Stylish celebs such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Saweetie and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

Emma Broyles at the Miss America pageant on Dec. 16. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

While 50 women competed for the title, the top 10 finalists included Broyles, first runner-up Lauren Bradford (Alabama), Andolyn Medina (District of Columbia), Leah Roddenberry (Florida), Isabelle Hanson (Illinois), Elizabeth Pierre (Massachusetts), Sydney Park (New York), Abigail Hayes (Oregon), Mallory Fuller (Texas), and Sasha Sloan (Utah), who competed in the talent portion of the competition.

