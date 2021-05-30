Miranda Kerr Pops in ’70s-Inspired Floral Dress and YSL Platforms for Dinner with Kourtney Kardashian

Florals for spring? Miranda Kerr knows just how to make them fresh for the season.

The supermodel donned a Gucci x Ken Scott silk minidress, boasting a gardens’ worth of vibrant multicolored flowers, for an LA dinner with Kourtney Kardashian filmed by British Vogue. Kerr paired the bold number with equally eye-catching 5-inch red suede platform sandals from Saint Laurent.

Kerr and her stylist, Jessica Paster, accented the look with a coordinating printed belt and red wicker shoulder bag, also by Gucci. The ensemble was finished with Sydney Evan rings and gold hoop earrings by Anita Ko. Though Kerr’s Saint Laurent sandals appear to be sold out, a similar $895 style is available from the brand in red leather on Farfetch.com.

Saint Laurent style similar to Kerr’s sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Kerr’s ’70s-inspired look was perfect for an early dinner with Kardashian, courtesy of vegan restaurant Crossroads. The duo discussed topics ranging from food to wellness to fitness, including how Kerr met her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Floral prints are all the rage for summer, and Kerr’s been wearing them on a seasonal basis for years. The KORA Organics founder adores elegant styles with bouquet-like blooms, which she’s worn from top brands like Zimmermann, Erdem, and Tanya Taylor. Kerr especially favors sleeveless styles by Self-Portrait and Dolce & Gabbana, and wore a strapless red floral dress by Oscar de la Renta to the 2017 Met Gala.

Miranda Kerr navigates a set of stars in New York City while wearing 4-inch Aquazzura sandals. CREDIT: Splash

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is unafraid of heights, as her shoe wardrobe has proven in the past. Kerr loves a high-heeled sandal, which she’s worn by high-end designers like Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and Jimmy Choo. On the red carpet, her looks also feature pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Louis Vuitton and Alexander Wang. However, the model’s off-duty rotation often incorporates white sneakers — a slightly more comfortable take — by Common Projects, Kenneth Cole and Isabel Marant.

Elevate your summer looks with Miranda Kerr-inspired red platform sandals.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Theresa sandals, $50 (was $69).

To Buy: Steve Madden Scorch Red sandals, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Schutz Rosie suede platform sandals, $278.

Click through the gallery for more of Miranda Kerr’s daring shoe style.