Ming Lee Simmons Pops in a Neon Top, Peekaboo Pants & White Wedges for Boohoo Collab Launch

Ming Lee Simmons made a bright appearance at the launch of her new collab with Boohoo.

The influencer and eldest daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons attended the launch party for the Boohoo x Ming Lee Simmons Collection at Catch LA in Los Angeles on July 20. Her mom joined as well as her sister, Aoki.

The collaboration, available on Boohoo.com, focuses on retro summer styles. Patterns like marble and animal print, as well as details like ruching and cutouts fill the collection. There are even accessories for pets included.

Ming wore bright green and blue marble printed flared pants with cutout detailing on each hip. She wore a solid neon green long-sleeved blouse with a knotted detail in the middle. She added a white top-handle bag and a simple necklace and wore her long locks down in waves.

Kimora took a different approach than her daughter in a cream-colored fitted tank top and brown leather pants. she added a coral-colored Christian Dior bag and white heeled sandals to her look. Aoki wore a chic and simple LBD with a cutout ($16) from the new collection with lace-up black heels.

Ming went with white wedges that matched her bag. The peep-toed sandals included a wedged heel that rose to about four inches. Her shoes are perfectly on-trend with the Y2K fashion trends coming back into style at full force. Style stars like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa — three of fashion’s biggest ambassadors today — regularly sport things like silky camis and low rise pants.

To add a pop of early 2000s style into your own wardrobe, shop the white wedge trend.

