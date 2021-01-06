Mindy Kaling’s Latest Tie-Dye Outfit Is Now 60% Off and Includes These Rainbow Designer Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling can’t get enough of the tie-dye trend.

The actress, who recently became a new mom, continues to keep it fun while staying at home in numerous tie-dye sweatsuits. Yesterday, “The Mindy Project” star took to Instagram show off her latest set from the brand Warm Fun. Both Kaling’s tie-dye hoodie and sweat pants are now on sale at Shopbop.com.

Warm Fun carries a number of tie-dye sweatsuit sets that are now marked down for less right now on Shopbop. Kaling’s most recent set, which is sold as separates, is now 60% off on the e-commerce site.

To buy: Warm Fun Zippy Hoodie, $86 (Was $215); Shopbop.com.

To buy: Warm Fun Chill Sweat Pants, $70 (Was $175); Shopbop.com.

To top off her latest off-duty look, the actress once again paired her bold outfit with white sneakers. This time, Kaling opted for a pair of technicolor chunky trainers from Kurt Geiger London. You can snag the $175 shoe on Nordstrom.com.

To buy: Kurt Geiger London Rainbow Shop Lettie Sneaker, $175; Nordstrom.com.

The Rainbow Shop Lettie Sneaker from Kurt Geiger London brings a cheery update to the white sneaker trend. It comes as no surprise that Kaling would gravitate towards the affordable luxury footwear option to style with her most recent tie-dye sweatsuit combo.

Last November, the actress showed off another pair of white sneakers complete with rainbow laces and a tie-dye sweatsuit from Aliette.

Although the comedian’s white Hoka One One OV Clifton 4 sneakers are out of stock, you can find the technicolor loungewear set marked down at half off on Shopbop.com.

Kaling continues to show us that tie-dye isn’t just a trend fit for spring and summer. Last December, she rocked a jewel-toned sweat set from loungewear brand Onzie. Both Kaling’s hoodie and fleece sweatpants are available to shop at Revolve.com.

To buy: Onzie Boyfriend Sweatshirt, $79; Revolve.com.

Tie-dye apparel and footwear continue to bring joy into the new year as most continue to social distance and quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19. Adding some technicolor loungewear like Kaling can be a simple way to add a little fun to your casual and cozy wardrobe for the winter months ahead.

