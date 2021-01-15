Mindy Kaling Wows in Green Gown and Almost 6-Inch Heels From Aquazurra

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling got glam in a green Valentino caftan with slits and towering 5.5-inch heels from Aquazurra on Thursday.

The actress switched up her usual set of tie-dye sweats for a head-to-toe designer look, complete with a necklace from Lizzie Mandler. She also traded in her rainbow sneakers for a pair of towering block heels from the Italian luxury shoe designer. The actress took to Instagram to show off her dressy ensemble and captioned the post with a cheeky remark.

“This green is my camouflage. Is it working?” Kaling wrote about the flowy $5,900 Valentino dress, which is available to preorder on Bergdorfgoodman.com.

Related Jennifer Lopez Wows in an Off-the-Shoulder Bandage Dress for 'In the Morning' Music Video Mindy Kaling's Latest Tie-Dye Outfit Is Now 60% Off and Includes These Rainbow Designer Sneakers Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Balmain Crystal Jumpsuit and Statement White Coat for New Year's Rockin' Eve Performance

Watch on FN

Whether dressed up or dressed down, the “Mindy Project” star prioritizes bright colors and bold patterns when it comes to her personal style. As of late, it looks like Kaling’s favorite color of the moment is green. The vibrant hue is an excellent way to add a little cheer to your wardrobe during the ongoing winter months.

For Thursday’s post, Kaling paired her emerald green dress with the Gin Plateau 140 platform sandal from Aquazurra. The pair is now on sale via a variety of websites, including Farfetch.com. Despite many staying at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 5.5-inch shoe style is selling out fast.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To buy: Aquazurra Gin Plateau 140 platform sandal, $627 (Was $896); Farfetch.com.

Gold platforms may not be an essential item for you to shop right now, but a metallic shoe is always a great pick-me-up for your wardrobe. A shiny colorway is a seasonless option that you can wear no matter the month. As loungewear continues to get a glam update, several brands have incorporated elevated metallic slippers into their collections. A gold or silver slipper can help you look stylish while still prioritizing comfort.

Below, here are a few metallic slippers inspired by Kaling’s shiny shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To buy: Jacques Levine Two-Tone Metallic Quilted Slippers, $125; Neimanmarcus.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Shutz Evelyn slipper, $88; Zappos.com.

Want more? Click through our gallery: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades.