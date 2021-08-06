Mindy Kaling Shows How to Stylishly Multitask in Tory Burch Gold Medallion Sandals

Mindy Kaling appears to be the multitasking queen, all while looking stylish.

“The Office” alum posted to her Instagram page while shoe shopping in Tory Burch flats, sneakers and sandals in the background. After spending months in quarantine and posting many quarantine-style pictures, the producer is out and about again, and apparently very busy.

The caption read, “Reading a script, talking to my dentist and shoe shopping at one time is how I #multitask”

The comedian paired a vertical striped V-neck sweater with black cuffed jeans. She wore an N-95 mask and tied her dark hair up. She also brought a Prada bag and Gucci wallet with her on her outing. Kaling added flat T-strap flip-flops to the outfit. The sandals featured a black and white striped upper with a large circular gold medallion over the toe strap. The footbed was a light brown color and was flat.

“The Mindy Project” actress is a master of mixing affordable brands with top designers for both red carpet and on-the-go ensembles. When it comes to her off-duty looks like her shopping outfits, you can find Kaling in everything from Oscar de la Renta dresses to J.Crew sets and the Pangaia sweatsuits. As for footwear, you’re most likely to find Kaling in Louboutins, or heels courtesy of Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Aquazurra and more top brands.

Shop sandals inspired by Kaling’s for chic but casual flat shoes.