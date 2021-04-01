Mindy Kaling Edges Up Her Sweater Vest and Pumps With a Pair of Leather Leggings

Mindy Kaling just gave a lesson in spring layering and incorporated one of the edgiest style elements to her latest look.

“The Office” alumna took to Instagram to show off her outfit on Wednesday, which included head-to-toe designer pieces. The spring-ready outfit included a Miu Miu knit sweater vest, worn underneath a black Valentino tailored coat. For footwear, Kaling slipped on a pair of matching pointed-toe pumps from Chanel that featured a shiny patent finish on the tips. She edged up the look with a pair of leather leggings from the California-based denim brand, Paige.

The perfectly polished look gave off just the right amount of edge. As for accessories, the actress opted for a statement necklace from Rodarte and a neutral marbled lucite clutch from Edie Parker.

While Kaling has been known for her bold stay-at-home style over the course of the pandemic, she’s also had a little help from her talented stylist, Tiffany Hasbourne, who curates outfits for the star’s public and virtual appearances. Hasbourne’s styling credits also include costumes for FX’s “Atlanta” as well as HBO’s “In Treatment.”

Kaling’s personal style is bright and bold just like her on-camera and off-camera persona. The star isn’t afraid to mix color or patterns, even in the comfort of her own home.

When it comes to footwear, the same mantra applies to “The Mindy Project Star.” She loves her pair of sold out OV Clifton sneakers, which feature rainbow laces, as much as her 6-inch pumps from Aquazurra. Kaling always keeps her fans on her toes with both her jokes and fashion statements thanks to her versatile sense of style.

The comedian makes fashion fun, playing with patterns, textiles and layers. She occasionally dresses high-to-low, incorporating wallet-friendly brands such as Onzie, Kurt Geiger London and Hoka One One with her favorite designer pieces.

Dressing up for the day can be a great way to elevate your attitude, and the “Never Have I Ever” creator always makes a point to illustrate that notion to her fans.

