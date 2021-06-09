Mindy Kaling’s Plaid Skirt & Floral Boots Debunk the Faux Pas That You Can’t Mix Prints & Patterns

Mindy Kaling just debunked one of fashion’s biggest no-nos.

This week, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bold fashion look, which she sported for a meeting. Kaling started off her ensemble with a soft gray sweater, which she teamed with a plaid scarf tied around her neck.

Kaling continued the plaid theme by styling the top with a coordinating plaid maxi skirt. She then accessorized with a shearling-adorned mini bag, offsetting the plaid with a bit of fuzziness.

As for footwear, Kaling took things up a notch with the help of a pair of orange, floral-patterned knee high boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a slight slouch detail.

Kaling’s decision to pair plaid with floral isn’t a concept most fashionistas would approve of — but somehow it works. Although both patterns/prints are bold it helps that the plaid is featured on her top and bottoms, allowing for her shoes to be the actual statement of the look. The pieces ultimately create a “Clueless”-like outfit, and we’re here for it. While the idea of mixing patterns and prints can be a bit intimidating, we suggest trying out the bold styling hack with pieces in the same color family — that way it seems coordinated and consistent.

Kaling, however, isn’t the only celebrity to test out this look. Stars like Sofia Vergara and Sarah Jessica Parker have also mastered the concept.

Switch up your footwear rotation with a touch of floral. Check out these pieces below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Briella Over the Knee Boot, $70 (was $140)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Paul Smith Floral-Print Ankle Boots, $656

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Patchwork 105mm Stiletto Boots, $1,125

Click through the gallery to see Mindy Kaling’s best shoe moments.