×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Mindy Kaling’s Plaid Skirt & Floral Boots Debunk the Faux Pas That You Can’t Mix Prints & Patterns

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
mindy-kaling-purple-gown-1
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling, Salvador Perez
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
View Gallery 11 Images

Mindy Kaling just debunked one of fashion’s biggest no-nos.

This week, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bold fashion look, which she sported for a meeting. Kaling started off her ensemble with a soft gray sweater, which she teamed with a plaid scarf tied around her neck.

Kaling continued the plaid theme by styling the top with a coordinating plaid maxi skirt. She then accessorized with a shearling-adorned mini bag, offsetting the plaid with a bit of fuzziness.

As for footwear, Kaling took things up a notch with the help of a pair of orange, floral-patterned knee high boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a slight slouch detail.

Kaling’s decision to pair plaid with floral isn’t a concept most fashionistas would approve of — but somehow it works. Although both patterns/prints are bold it helps that the plaid is featured on her top and bottoms, allowing for her shoes to be the actual statement of the look. The pieces ultimately create a “Clueless”-like outfit, and we’re here for it. While the idea of mixing patterns and prints can be a bit intimidating, we suggest trying out the bold styling hack with pieces in the same color family — that way it seems coordinated and consistent.

Related

Kendall Jenner Is Sleek in a Leather Yin & Yang Bandeau With Trending Thong Sandals

Bella Hadid Perfects Model-Off-Duty Style in a Mesh Top, Peek-a-Boo Yoga Pants & Lugged Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 30th Birthday in Jeweled Starfish Dress & Holographic Mules

Kaling, however, isn’t the only celebrity to test out this look. Stars like Sofia Vergara and Sarah Jessica Parker have also mastered the concept.

Switch up your footwear rotation with a touch of floral. Check out these pieces below.

chinese laundry, briella over the knee boot, floral boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Briella Over the Knee Boot, $70 (was $140)

paul smith, floral ankle boots, floral boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Paul Smith Floral-Print Ankle Boots, $656

dolce gabbana, patchwork boots, floral boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Dolce & Gabbana Patchwork 105mm Stiletto Boots, $1,125

Click through the gallery to see Mindy Kaling’s best shoe moments

John Legend wearing Sperry boat shoes Sponsored By Sperry

It’s Boat Shoe Summer – Just ask John Legend

Celebrate Father's Day with the shoe of the summer: Sperry boat shoes, curated by John Legend.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad