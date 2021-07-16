×
Mindy Kaling Is Elegant for Summer in Floral Oscar de la Renta Dress and Sandals for ‘Never Have I Ever’ Press Tour

By Aaron Royce
Mindy Kaling was the picture of summer elegance in New York City this afternoon.

The producer, actress and director visited the city while doing press for the second season of her Netflix comedy, “Never Have I Ever.” For the occasion, she wore a chic multicolored floral-print dress by Oscar de la Renta, which featured short sleeves, a midi length and a belted silhouette, styled by Jessica Mulroney. The print was also recently seen in a dress that Abigail Breslin wore to the Cannes Film Festival. Kaling completed her look with sparkling open earrings and a citrine ring by fine jeweler Hanut Singh. Her dress retails for $1,690 on ModaOperandi.com.

Kaling’s floral dress was paired with sleek brown Nudistsong sandals by Stuart Weitzman. The minimalist pair featured buckled ankle straps, as well as a 4-inch stiletto heel. The style is a favorite of numerous celebrities for events and the red carpet, including Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne and Jennifer Aniston. Though Kaling’s pair appears to be out of stock, the brand’s black leather style retails for $397 on Zappos.com.

When it comes to fashion, Kaling is colorful and bright. The “Never Have I Ever” creator always turns looks, whether on the red carpet or simply dressing up at home. Her style also mixes affordable and high-end labels, making her a favorite on the celebrity style scene. For formal occasions, she’s been spotted in bold and sparkling gowns by designers like Salvador Perez, Dolce and Gabbana, and Reem Acra. While off-duty, the star can be seen in printed dresses and sets by Tory Burch, Norma Kamali, J.Crew, Alessandra Rich and more.

On the shoe front, Kaling’s preferences are similarly varied and glamorous. The “Office” star can be seen in neutral and multicolored sneakers by Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One and Converse. For dressier occasions, she always makes a statement in pointed-toe and platform sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman, Christian Louboutin, Sarah Flint and more top labels.

Channel Kaling’s elegant summer style with a pair of brown heeled sandals.

To Buy: Steve Madden Kassandra sandals, $90.

To Buy: Nine West Pruce sandals, $84.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Teaser sandals, $80.

Access exclusive content

