Mindy Kaling Celebrates Stylist Birthday in Striped Button Down and Yellow Strappy Sandals

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling celebrated her stylist and friend Hayley Atkin in her latest post to Instagram.

The starlet posted a myriad of some of her favorite style moments in a slideshow, posing in the main photo with Atkin before a clothing rack full of fun clothes. The stylist has dressed multiple stars beyond Kaling, from singer Meghan Trainor to Chrissy Metz and actress Kerry Washington.

Kaling poses in a loose blue and white striped shirt that hung loosely around her frame. She paired the boxy shirt with equally boxy grey shorts. She added a bit of fun to the ensemble, as she usually does, with bright yellow strappy sandals. The sandals appeared to have a small platform rimmed simply with black trim, giving the short actress some height. The pop of color adds a playful element to the look, something Kaling has stuck to historically in many of her more quirky, whimsical ensembles. Each look offers up a bit of fun with the addition of a fun texture, print, or bright color. For accessories, Kaling added a pair of chunky clips to her hair, pulling her chocolate brown locks out of her face.

Her stylist standing beside her in the photo wore a simple black cardigan draped over a high neck, floral printed dress that stopped above her calves. Atkin paired the springy floral dress with a pair of black shiny boots with white detailing on the toe which gave the boots interest. The shiny black material of the chunky boots breaks up the look and offers an interesting textural element that the otherwise matte look needs. Atkin does an amazing job of styling Kaling true to her personality and her own personal style. The looks she wears courtesy of Atkin are playful and colorful, exploring different textures and interesting patterns that set the actress’s looks apart from her colleagues.

