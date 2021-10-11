Mindy Kaling Takes Flight in Style in Leopard Seashell Print Crop Top Set and Cutout Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling took to the skies on a private jet for a trip in style. The “Ocean’s 8” star was thrilled to be flying private again as her Instagram caption said, “I’m from suburban Boston, so this is exciting for me.” Instead of the typical athleisure attire of leggings and a sweatshirt most people wear for flights, Kaling opted for a co-ord pant set with matching jacket. The entire outfit is made of a cream-colored viscose material with a spotted seashell print. This material is Earth-conscious as viscose is made from wood pulp as a replacement for silk fabrics. The leopard shell set is from Farm Rio, which is a sustainable fashion brand from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Kaling’s look is available at Farmrio.com and select online retailers.

If the crop top the “Mindy Project” star was wearing wasn’t a big enough clue, then the sandals she wore definitely hint that her destination is probably a warmer climate. The “Bay Cutout Sandal” from Sam Edelman’s saddle leather complements the seashell print on the three-piece outfit. The actress, comedian and screenwriter kept her accessories minimal with only a pair of small dangling earrings and white leather purse similar to the Prada Saffiano bag. Kaling mixed affordable fashion and luxury retail for any fan’s budget to duplicate her look.

The entertainer’s style is full of bright, bold colors and she often mixes different prints. The roles she plays mostly portray her fun and quirky style.

