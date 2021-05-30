Mindy Kaling Channels Her Inner ‘Elvira’ in Satin Robe Dress & Sparkly Heels 

Mindy Kaling is serving up old Hollywood glam.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself channeling her inner Elvira. Kaling got all dolled up in a satin robe dress from Sachin & Babi, which featured a crystal-coated lining and a jeweled tie at the waist.

“Giving off ‘less sexual Elvira’ vibes,” Kaling captioned the post in reference to the 1988 film “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark,” which starred Cassandra Peterson as Elvira — a woman who inherits a house in a prudish community. Elvira was most known for her racy wrap dresses.

While Elvira’s dress was paired with black pumps, Kaling opted to go for something more sparkly. On her feet, the “Mindy Project” creator sported sandal heels from Jimmy Choo. The shoes featured a jeweled strap across the toe and sat atop a black insole and stiletto heel.

Kaling’s look comes as celebrities are showcasing glamorous, bold and daring looks on the red carpet and out like never before. This perhaps is due to the many months stars have spent not being able to dress up due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As restrictions begin to lift, celebrities and everyday fashionistas are shopping for and wearing bolder pieces than previous seasons. In addition to Kaling, stars like Saweetie, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and more have also showcased eye-catching looks within the past few days.

Related Tracee Ellis Ross Takes the Cut Out Trend to a New Level in Peek-a-Boo Set & Pointy Heels Rebel Wilson's Biker Shorts & Gladiator Sandals Are an Unconventional Combo That Works Saweetie Proves Its Going to be an Icy Girl Summer in a Blue Bustier, Thong & Trending Pointed Toe Sandals

Add some sparkles to your footwear rotation with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Ojai Crystal Ankle Strap Sandal, $109

Jeffrey Campbell Jewel Embellished Double Strap Mule CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Jewel Embellished Double Strap Mule, $80 (was $150)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Jimmy Choo Brea Crystal Suede Mule Sandals, $627 (was $895)

Click through the gallery to see Mindy Kaling’s best shoe moments.