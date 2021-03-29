Mindy Kaling Blooms at Home in a Bright Pink Dress & Bubblegum Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mindy Kaling shows us once again that adding a little color to your wardrobe can be an instant pick-me-up.

This weekend, “The Mindy Project” star wore one of the spring season’s hottest colors: bright pink. The bold shade is the perfect pop of color for any outfit, whether you opt for a sundress or a cozy pair of sweats. For the occasion, the actress slipped on a pink floral dress from Erdem and matching Tory Burch heels.

On her feet, the comedian wore what appeared to be the Loretta velvet platform sandal from Tory Burch in a light pink colorway. The elegantly elevated shoe is currently out of stock online, but lucky for you there are a ton of similar styles to shop online.

Whether Kaling is staying at home or going to Costco, the star always makes a point to look her best.

Over the course of the pandemic, “The Office” alumna continues to opt for brightly colored outfits with bold patterns, ranging from florals to animal prints and tie-dye.

When it comes to footwear, the actress loves all kinds of shoes, ranging from sky-high platforms to comfortable sneakers. Some of the brands the actress has worn include Hoka One One sneakers and 6-inch heels from Aquazurra.

Lately, Kaling loves to adhere to the monochrome trend. On Sunday, the star took to Instagram to show off an all-purple outfit, complete with leather boots from Caverly Shoes.

Among the full credits for her outfit, which included a Layfayette 148 New York dress and Jason of Beverly Hills necklace, Kaling tagged her stylist, Tiffany Hasbourne, in the Instagram post.

Hasbourne has credits doing costumes for FX’s “Atlanta” as well as HBO’s “In Treatment.” There’s no doubt that Kaling and her stylist have fun picking out her colorful and patterned outfits for virtual and socially distanced press appearances.

Want to add a little pop of color to your wardrobe like Mindy? Go with a bold, pink shoe. Consider these selections, below.

Want more? Click through our gallery of Mindy Kaling’s celebrity shoe style.