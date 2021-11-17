Mindy Kaling Goes Romantic in Pink Floral Puffy Dress With Ruffled Mules for ‘James Corden’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling went for a full, head-to-toe pink look for an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Tuesday.

Promoting her new HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Kaling selected a romantic Concert Poppy Midi Dress from Zimmermann’s fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection for the occasion.

Mindy Kaling wearing a pink Zimmermann fall ’21 frock and pink Giuseppe Zanotti ruffle-trimmed mules. CREDIT: CBS

The pink silk linen organza gown featured puffed shoulders with cutouts and hand-stitched crystals throughout the bodice, bell sleeves and a flouncy skirt.

A closer look at Midy Kaling sporting Giuseppe Zanotti’s Nausica pink satin mules embellished with a tonal tulle trim. CREDIT: CBS

The actress and writer paired the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Nausica pink satin mules boasting a tonal tulle trim and black leather, logo-stamped lining. The style, which also comes in hot pink, costs around $450. They’re currently marked down from their original retail price of $896 on farfetch.com.

Mindy Kaling (center) hanging out at the “Late Late Show” with host James Corden and “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji. CREDIT: CBS

The “Never Have I Ever” co-creator also added some pieces of fine jewelry from London-based “jeweler to the stars,” Anabela Chan.

Mindy Kaling (center) wears a pink silk linen organza gown featuring puffed shoulders and hand-stitched crystals throughout the bodice and bell sleeves. CREDIT: CBS

See more of Mindy Kaling’s style through the years.

Shop the exact Giuseppe Zanotti style Kaling wore on the “Late Late Show,” and more looks ahead.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Nausica Ruffled Trim Mules, $448 (was $896); farfetch.com

CREDIT: Missguided

To Buy: Missguided Pink Raffia Twist Mules, $52 missguidedus.com

CREDIT: Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Shereen Ruched Block Heel Mules, $248; thereformation.com