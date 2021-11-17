Mindy Kaling Goes Romantic in Pink Floral Puffy Dress With Ruffled Mules for ‘James Corden’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Mindy Kaling went for a full, head-to-toe pink look for an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Tuesday.
Promoting her new HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Kaling selected a romantic Concert Poppy Midi Dress from Zimmermann’s fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection for the occasion.
The pink silk linen organza gown featured puffed shoulders with cutouts and hand-stitched crystals throughout the bodice, bell sleeves and a flouncy skirt.
The actress and writer paired the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Nausica pink satin mules boasting a tonal tulle trim and black leather, logo-stamped lining. The style, which also comes in hot pink, costs around $450. They’re currently marked down from their original retail price of $896 on farfetch.com.
The “Never Have I Ever” co-creator also added some pieces of fine jewelry from London-based “jeweler to the stars,” Anabela Chan.
Shop the exact Giuseppe Zanotti style Kaling wore on the “Late Late Show,” and more looks ahead.
To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Nausica Ruffled Trim Mules, $448 (was $896); farfetch.com
To Buy: Missguided Pink Raffia Twist Mules, $52 missguidedus.com
To Buy: Reformation Shereen Ruched Block Heel Mules, $248; thereformation.com