Mindy Kaling Goes Romantic in Pink Floral Puffy Dress With Ruffled Mules for ‘James Corden’

By Allie Fasanella
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling went for a full, head-to-toe pink look for an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” Tuesday.

Promoting her new HBO Max series “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” Kaling selected a romantic Concert Poppy Midi Dress from Zimmermann’s fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection for the occasion.

Mindy Kaling wearing a pink Zimmermann fall ’21 frock and pink Giuseppe Zanotti ruffle-trimmed mules.
CREDIT: CBS

The pink silk linen organza gown featured puffed shoulders with cutouts and hand-stitched crystals throughout the bodice, bell sleeves and a flouncy skirt.

A closer look at Midy Kaling sporting Giuseppe Zanotti’s Nausica pink satin mules embellished with a tonal tulle trim.
CREDIT: CBS

The actress and writer paired the dress with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Nausica pink satin mules boasting a tonal tulle trim and black leather, logo-stamped lining. The style, which also comes in hot pink, costs around $450. They’re currently marked down from their original retail price of $896 on farfetch.com.

Mindy Kaling (center) hanging out at the “Late Late Show” with host James Corden and “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji.
CREDIT: CBS

The “Never Have I Ever” co-creator also added some pieces of fine jewelry from London-based “jeweler to the stars,” Anabela Chan.

Mindy Kaling (center) wears a pink silk linen organza gown featuring puffed shoulders and hand-stitched crystals throughout the bodice and bell sleeves.
CREDIT: CBS

See more of Mindy Kaling’s style through the years

Shop the exact Giuseppe Zanotti style Kaling wore on the “Late Late Show,” and more looks ahead.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Nausica Ruffled Trim Mules, $448 (was $896); farfetch.com

CREDIT: Missguided

To Buy: Missguided Pink Raffia Twist Mules, $52 missguidedus.com

 

CREDIT: Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Shereen Ruched Block Heel Mules, $248; thereformation.com

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

