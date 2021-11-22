Mindy Kaling Shows How Her Sparkling Pink Dress & Disco Pumps Look Came Together for Q&A

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mindy Kaling channeled a “Legally Blonde” Elle Woods-chic look for a Screen Actors Guild Q&A last night.

The 42-year-old popped in pink for the event. She posted a video of herself getting ready, where she displayed all of the pieces in the ensemble and how they came together. The “The Mindy Project” actress wore a Needle & Thread sequin gown, which featured dramatic sheer sleeves that were lined with sparkly detailing. The crew neck dress draped down to the star’s ankles but left room to flaunt her footwear.

On her feet, Kailing spored a pair of Enrico Cuini New Taryn Disco Pink pumps. The shoes featured a metallic pink exterior, gold stiletto heels and a pointed toe. When it came to accessories, the “Ocean’s Eight” star wore David Yurman dangling white earrings and a gold meal Jimmy Choo clutch.

The 42-year-old also posted a photo with a heartfelt caption, praising Maitreyi Ramakrishnan who starred in the TV show “Never Have I Ever” which Kaling co-created.

Mindy Kaling wearing a Zimmermann dress and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: CBS

The star is no stranger to the all-pink look. In a recent appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” the “The Sex Lives of College Girls” creator wore a romantic pink and white Concert Poppy Midi Dress from Zimmermann’s fall ’21 ready-to-wear collection. She also wore a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Nausica pink satin mules.

When it comes to Kaling’s personal style, it typically consists of flowy patterned dresses, as well as printed shirt and pants sets and other vibrant and eye-catching separates. She typically dabbles in brands like Andrew Gn, Giambattista Valli and Dolce and Gabbana. For footwear, she fancies silhouettes from brands like Aquazzura and Oscar de la Renta.

