Mindy Kaling Plays With Patterns in Whimsical Pasta Puffer, Cookie Sweater & Snakeskin Clogs

Mindy Kaling brings a whole new meaning to wearing your food in her newest post to Instagram.

“The Mindy Project” actress posed today wearing a black puffer with a bowtie pasta print; the whimsical pattern being brought out by the black backdrop. Kaling continued the food theme with her sweater by Rachel Antonoff, which included rainbow Italian cookie graphics. The cookies were beaded with little chocolate sprinkles, adding a nice textural element. For bottoms, Kaling had on dark-wash jeans with a wider cut that revealed her funky shoes. The look was rather casual, but immensely interesting.

Kaling’s shoe game has always been, like her style, whimsical, and this time was no different. “The Office” star’s thick-bottomed clogs had a snakeskin pattern on the toe up to the ankle in brown and yellow. The design brought together a multitude of patterns, colors and textures to create an eye-catching ensemble. This style of dress has become increasingly popular thanks to TikTok as people are embracing creative silhouettes and mixing patterns.

