Mindy Kaling Stays Cozy in Green Leopard-Print Pajamas and Fuzzy Pink Slippers

Mindy Kaling kicked off the new week at work in cozy style in a leopard-print ensemble.

On Monday, “The Office” star took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself sitting in her trailer. In the shot, Kaling sported green cheetah-print pajamas. The stylish long-sleeve set was outlined with light pink accents on the collar and around the wrists. On her feet was a pair of fuzzy pink slippers that matched her PJs perfectly. Her neutral makeup was a nice complement to her brown tresses, which was parted to side and styled in slight waves.

“Back to the grind. (I know, so many fresh flowers in my trailer, I’m basically Barbra Streisand),” the actress captioned the post.

When it comes to fashion, Kaling’s style is known for being bright and colorful. The “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator loves to mix affordable and high-end labels, making her a favorite on the celebrity style scene.

Mindy Kaling arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal

She recently dazzled on the blue carpet at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in a black sparkly and sequined gown. The embellished number was complete with a plunging V-neckline that included mesh fabric and crystals down the center. Kaling’s gown allowed for a peak at her black Sarah Flint pumps.

The comedian’s shoe game is as whimsical as her style. She often makes statements in pointy pumps and platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman and more top labels. Her off-duty looks will usually include neutral and multicolored sneakers by Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One One and Converse.

